Craigentinny Avenue crash: Emergency services at second collision in east of Edinburgh after incident involving cyclist and motorcyclist

Emergency services attended a second crash within hours of a woman being hospitalised after an incident in the same area.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:11 am

Police received a report calling them to Craigentinny Avenue around 7.55 pm on Tuesday.

The crash involved a cyclist and a motorcyclist and officer are still working to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a motorcyclist at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

The incident comes after a crash just up the road at the junction by Jocks Lodge, where a woman was taken to hospital.

Police in Edinburgh received the report of this crash around 5.10 pm on Tuesday, which involved several vehicles and a pedestrian.

It occurred right at the junction of London Road and Willowbrae Road and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

