Police received a report calling them to Craigentinny Avenue around 7.55 pm on Tuesday.
The crash involved a cyclist and a motorcyclist and officer are still working to establish the full circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a motorcyclist at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The incident comes after a crash just up the road at the junction by Jocks Lodge, where a woman was taken to hospital.
Police in Edinburgh received the report of this crash around 5.10 pm on Tuesday, which involved several vehicles and a pedestrian.
It occurred right at the junction of London Road and Willowbrae Road and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.