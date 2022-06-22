Police received a report calling them to Craigentinny Avenue around 7.55 pm on Tuesday.

The crash involved a cyclist and a motorcyclist and officer are still working to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a motorcyclist at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

The incident comes after a crash just up the road at the junction by Jocks Lodge, where a woman was taken to hospital.

Police in Edinburgh received the report of this crash around 5.10 pm on Tuesday, which involved several vehicles and a pedestrian.

