Irvine Welsh’s Crime, a six-part series​ available as a box set exclusively to stream on BritBox from Thursday​,​ November​ 18​, is the story of Ray Lennox, a copper in a city on the edge of the abyss. ​​

Dougray Scott, best known for his roles in Mission: Impossible 2, My Week with Marilyn, and Batwoman plays Lennox, a​ man whose clear sight is not always a blessing​ as he engages in a disturbing battle with his own demons, through the demanding and very public medium of serious crime investigations​. However, when he is put onto investigating the disappearance of a schoolgirl, he must put his own problems aside in search for the truth.

Irvine Welsh's Crime

​The teaser for the series sets the scene for what is to come: '​A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.​'​

Joining Scott in the series are​ Joanna Vanderham​ ​as DS Amanda Drummond, Angela Griffin as Trudi Lowe, Ken Stott as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and Jamie Sives as Detective Inspector Dougie Gillman.

During location filming, Crime saw ​the city's Argyle House​ transformed into the fictional ​'​Lothian​'​ Police HQ ​for the series​, which is based on the best-selling missing person thriller novel released by the Leith-born writer in 2008, and is the sequel to Filth, which was previously adapted for film.

​Welsh adapted the screenplay himself having previously penned several film adaptations, however, this will be the first time his work has been made into a TV series.

Filming for the six-part series took place in Edinburgh and Glasgow over 12 weeks earlier this year.

Directed by James Strong​, who also directed ​the hit series Broadchurch, and Vigil and David Blair​, ​Crime is being produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV.

Irvine Welsh’s Crime premieres Thursday 18th November on BritBox

