Jennifer Walsh has been in hospital for the almost two months since she suffered horrific injuries in the fall at a hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 2.

The 22-year-old immediately underwent life-saving surgery after she suffered a brain bleed, skull fractures, a punctured lung and multiple broken bones.

Jennifer Walsh has returned to Scotland after a horror balcony fall in Croatia.

But just seven weeks later, her wee sister Sara has said she is back at home and spending precious with her family.

She has even had the chance to hug her baby niece for the first time since her accident.

Sara took to social media on Thursday to share the happy news and pay tribute to Jennifer who she described as her “big sister and best friend all rolled into one”.

“You have went from being in a coma in Croatia, fighting for your life, to sitting beside me on our couch in the house,” she said.

Jennifer Walsh has been on holiday in Croatia.

"I prayed, manifested, wished, cried for this day to come and it has finally happened. I can’t believe it.

"These seven weeks have been so tough but also rewarding. My beautiful sister you are the strongest girl I have ever met.

"You have surprised every single person with your recovery already.

"I can’t imagine life without you by my side and I am forever grateful you’re still here.”

In the aftermath of her big sister’s fall, Sara set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for Jennifer’s medical treatment abroad.

She announced that she has now closed the page, which saw just over £42,000 raised.

"Thank you so much to every single one of you,” she said. “The response we got was amazing and will stick with us forever.”

Friends and family of Jennifer also took part in a walking marathon from North Berwick to Edinburgh on Saturday to raise money to support her through the rest of her recovery.

