Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Jennifer Walsh touched down in her home country on Saturday and was able to see her sister Sara for the first time since her accident that evening.

Sara, who launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for Jennifer’s treatment and who has kept friends and family updated on her progress, said: “I can’t even explain how happy we are to have her back here with us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Walsh has returned to Scotland after a horror balcony fall in Croatia.

"Two weeks ago today I honestly did not know what was going to happen to Jennifer but here we are."

The 22-year-old was left fighting for her life after she fell from the height at a hotel in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where she had been on holiday with a friend, on October 2.

She suffered horrific injuries, including a brain bleed, two skull fractures, a punctured lung and multiple broken bones.

Following emergency brain surgery, Jennifer was placed in a medically-induced coma, from which she awoke days later.

And despite doctors’ initial predictions that she only had a 50 per cent chance of survival, they have now said she should make a full recovery.

"Jen is able to say a few words, sing along to songs and has even taken a few steps,” said Sara.

"I’m honestly so proud of her and so proud to be her sister.”

She added: “Reuniting with her was honestly so amazing and emotional. My amazing big sister, look how far you’ve come in such little time.

"You’ve got this and we are all by your side.

"Family honestly means everything to me and I am just so happy we have her back in Scotland so we can be by her side.”

This was the first time Sara was able to see her sister since the accident, with the pair’s parents James and Victoria having flown out to Croatia to be with their daughter in the immediate aftermath of the fall.

Sara took to social media to thank the owners of the Apartments Sandito in the village of Mlini, where Jennifer had been staying, who allowed her parents to stay free of charge while Jennifer received treatment in hospital.

"As soon as they heard about the accident, they allowed my parents to stay in a room free of charge, took them to the hospital most days and became friends with them,” she said, adding that the fall had taken place at another hotel.

“I cannot thank them enough for their generosity and they will remain friends for life with us.”

Jennifer’s GoFundMe page has raised just £230 shy of its £40,000 target, with 1,700 people having made donations so far.

“Thank you everyone for everything again,” said Sara. “We as a family all appreciate the kindness so much.

"Now let’s do this Jen, we are all by your side during your recovery.”

To donate to Jennifer’s fundraising page, click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.