Crowdfunded Linlithgow microbrewery opens to strangers

Strangers Brewing Co. Founder and Head Brewer Brett Welch.

Strangers Brewing Co. exceeded its Crowdfunder target last September to raise over £20,000 towards the kit needed to brew its hand-made, small batch beers. Its first five beers are now available to purchase on the newly-launched online shop. Customers can buy cases of their preferred beers, mixed cases, or join the new ‘Beer Club’ monthly membership.

Founder and head brewer Brett Welch said: “After the incredible support we enjoyed last summer, we are so excited to finally bring Strangers Brewing to life. It has been fantastic sharing the first beers with all our supporters and customers – we’ve had some brilliant feedback. We look forward to many more joining our community in the coming months.”

The first mixed cases include a pale ale with local honey, a craft-brewed lager, a best bitter, an IPA and a light porter infused with foraged sloes. Each beer is made with a focus on sustainability, and with an aim to use locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible.

Narrowboat IPA from Strangers Brewing.

This includes single-origin malted barley, and seasonal ingredients from their base at eco-friendly market garden Narrowboat Farm, Linlithgow.

Each beer takes its name from the local surroundings or the ingredients that come from them.

The brewery itself takes its name from the Linlithgow town motto: ‘St Michael is kind to strangers’.

Strangers Brewing Co. is already taking steps to give back to its community, planting over 30 trees and bushes on the farm, and pledging to put 10% of their profits back into local causes by 2023.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​