Crown Estate Scotland launches next stage of community conversation on Whitehill estate

A map showing the boundaries of the Whitehill Estate

The Whitehill Estate is situated south of Roslin and Bonnyrigg and centres around the Rosewell, Rosslynlee, and Upper Dalhousie communities.

The Whitehill Estate 2030 conversation wants to gain insights from as many people as possible to help shape Crown Estate Scotland’s strategic vision for the area.

Phase two of the conversation runs until March 27 and people will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Crown Estate Scotland and the Whitehill Estate 2030 team at The Steading in Rosewell on March 22, with drop-in sessions running from 1pm to 3pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a range of ways for people to have their say.

An online hub has been created for the project where residents can see online display boards, learn more about the process, speak to the consultation team, and share their views. Display boards inspiring residents to look at Whitehill a little differently are also available to view at The Steading in Rosewell, where members of the local community can also complete questionnaires.

Caroline Bell, built development manager for Crown Estate Scotland, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to all those people who have shared their initial views during phase one of the Whitehill Estate 2030 Conversation.

"The information we received has been very useful in helping to develop what is a collaborative process.

"This second phase of the consultation is equally important, as we delve deeper into people’s ambitions for Whitehill.

"We will share our thoughts with the community and explain how we are also working closely with colleagues at Midlothian Council, NHS Lothian, and NatureScot to ensure our approach is comprehensive.”

People can find out more about the Whitehill Estate 2030 conversation or share their thoughts directly with the consultation team, by emailing [email protected], clicking on www.whitehillestate2030.com or visiting The Steading in Rosewell on March 22.

Phase one of Whitehill Estate 2030 identified some key factors that the community wants to see including: A sustainable landscape and community support

· A place that we are proud to live and work in

· A place with all the things that are needed to bring up a family, run a business and enjoy growing old

· These needs being met locally, in a place that puts community and the environment first.

Phase one of Whitehill Estate 2030 asked those who live, work and relax in the area to consider key themes including wellbeing, jobs, climate change, infrastructure, housing, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 80 respondents fed back.