Cruden gives Gorebridge projects a boost with £2000 donation

Community projects in Gorebridge received a £2000 boost to their activities recently with a donation from housebuilder Cruden.

The company made the donation to the Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust (MAEDT) in support of community projects under its Newbyres site.

Seventy five social homes are currently being developed on the site for Midlothian Council. The donation is divided into two £1000 contributions, one supporting the trust’s gardening project and the other aiding the School Uniform Recycling Project. It is part of Cruden’s continuing commitment to fostering positive community impact in the areas where it operates.

The gardening initiatives include the GLIN Awards with local nursery and school children, and the funds will be used to buy items such as pots, plants, soil, utensils, and other essential garden consumables.

Pictured (​l-r) Megan Smith, MAEDT Volunteer, Michael Palethorpe and MAEDT development worker Phil Morris.

Additionally, they will contribute towards upgrading the garden’s infrastructure, including creating new paths and providing safe ground for users. The donation will also help to cover volunteer expenses.

The School Uniform Recycling Project supports local families by providing pre-loved school uniforms, and the cash will help to provide necessary items and support the project’s continued success.

Sharon Hill, MAEDT manager, said: “Having a budget for our School Uniform Project means we can purchase items we don’t have, specifically for those who need them.

"A budget for volunteer expenses also allows us to provide meals and essential equipment for our volunteers. Donations like this really strengthen our organisation – we can respond to needs more flexibly and make a real difference to the people we serve.”

Michael Palethorpe, Cruden’s production and community benefit manager, added: “The trust (MAEDT) is an excellent organisation that fosters a thriving and vibrant community, engaging with residents throughout Newbyres. As a company with deep roots in the area, Cruden is proud to support these efforts alongside our partners.”