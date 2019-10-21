Cruel thugs trash East Lothian fatal motorbike crash victim's memorial bench three times
A grieving family have slammed cruel thugs who are targeting a memorial to a tragic road accident victim.
Rhys Campbell was killed when he came off his motorbike after colliding with a VW Golf near to Seton Sands Holiday Village in East Lothian in April this year.
In the following weeks Rhys’s family set up a memorial site by installing a bench with his name and picture engraved on it and placed flowers and plants alongside as a lasting tribute.
But in the last few months the memorial to the 21-year-old has been desecrated at least three times by callous vandals who have wrecked the site and stolen plant pots.
'It's Shocking'
Now the deceased biker’s aunt Darlene Couch has taken to Facebook in a bid to hunt down those responsible for the numerous vandalism attacks.
Ms Couch posted: “I’m calling out the the person who keeps desecrating my nephew’s memorial.
“It's shocking that someone can be so callous.
“My nephew Rhys Campbell tragically died in the Easter weekend motorbike crash at Port Seton and our family have set up a memorial bench and small garden.
“Someone has been ripping out plants, stealing plant pots and wrecking it in general.
“I would love if all you ladies could share and get this around as many pages and people as possible. I want this person caught.
“My mum and sister have spent a fortune lovingly caring for this and this person is just disgusting.
“If I catch up with them god help them.”
Friends and family of Rhys have also backed the campaign to find the culprits describing the attacks as “disgraceful” and “absolutely disgusting”.
One posted: “Hope we can catch the perpetrators. The loss is bad enough but this behaviour is terrible and so insensitive.”
Another said: “I pass this every day - it’s very beautiful. So sorry to hear this.”
While a third added: “This is terrible - no respect.”