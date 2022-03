Curry for Kyiv at Bo'ness restaurant's fundraiser day

Bo’ness Spice restaurant owner Mohammad Abbas.

Owner Mohammad Abbas will open his doors to diners from 4pm-10pm, with half of all monies from sit-in meals, takeaways and deliveries being given to the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.

“The images coming out of Ukraine are truly heart-breaking,” said Mr Abbas.

“It is impossible to comprehend the nightmare which these poor people have been enduring since the invasion by Russia started.

“As a devoted family man, to see so many families suffering really struck a chord with me.

“We want to stand with Ukraine in any way possible and on April 7 we will be donating 50 per cent of our takings to the emergency relief effort."

With demand expected to be high, bookings are advised and can be made online by emailing the restaurant on [email protected] or by calling 01506 826777.

Mr Abbas added: “We are very proud of our involvement in the local community here in Bo’ness and the surrounding areas but when something so tragic as this happens on such a scale in another country we couldn’t just sit around doing nothing.