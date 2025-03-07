Cyclists are being invited to hit the road to raise funds for veterans

​Ally Mallinson and daughter Amy took part in last year’s Wee Yin event.

Cyclists across the Lothians area are being urged to saddle up and support Poppyscotland’s upcoming Sportive, as the charity celebrates 10 years of the popular event.

The Wee Yin route will also become a permanent feature after a successful trial of the scenic course last year.

The Sportive is Poppyscotland’s flagship fundraising cycling event, featuring four routes designed for different ability levels. It is split into two distinct types – the Classic (46, 68 and 102 miles) and the Wee Yin (22 miles).

As in previous years, riders will line up at the starting point in Prestonpans then head along the historic coastal route to North Berwick where Classic route participants will face a timed hill climb before reaching the first feed station at East Linton.

From there, the short route continues to Gifford while medium and long routes head towards Garvel before splitting at Whiteadder Reservoir, with the longer challenge heading to Duns and medium returning to Gifford. All routes finish in Musselburgh.

The Wee Yin route will take cyclists inland to Gullane before heading back towards Aberlady and then on to the coastal path.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, is encouraging both individuals and families to take part.

He said: “With the Wee Yin route proving so popular last year we are delighted to be able to bring it back on a permanent basis, opening up the Sportive to even more participants who may want to take part. Please sign up today and be a part in one of the best cycle rides in Scotland with amazing scenery, all while supporting our Armed Forces veterans and their families.”

Avid cyclist Ally Mallinson took part in last year’s trial run of the Wee Yin route with his daughter, Amy.

He said: “It’s a great idea and it would be good to see more families out doing it as that’s what it’s all about. The Wee Yin route is a good way of staying fit, healthy and raising money for a great cause and it’s a good family activity.”

The Sportive will take place on September 21 and details of how to sign up can be found at poppyscotland.org.uk/sportive.