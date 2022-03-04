Da Vinci Code stage stars head to Rosslyn Chapel
Olivier-award winning actor Nigel Harman, Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules and Edinburgh actress Leigh Lothian made a special trip to Rosslyn Chapel in advance of bringing The Da Vinci Code to the stage.
The iconic chapel is one of the most famous locations of the book, film and now this new stage adaptation.
The Da Vinci Code will play at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow from March 28 – April 2, and then head to the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from April 5-9.
Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “It’s great to see the story now coming to the stage and we hope that it will inspire more visitors to come and visit the Chapel for themselves this year.”
He added: "The Da Vinci Code had a profound impact on visitor numbers to Rosslyn Chapel, as they rose from 38,000 to 80,000 when the book was published and then jumped to 176,000 in 2006 when the film, featuring Tom Hanks, was released.
"This enabled a far-reaching conservation project at the Chapel to be completed and the future of the building, which was founded in 1446, to be secured.
"In turn, the Chapel had an impact on Tom Hanks, who later wrote that ‘few locations on a film are more delightful, and few destinations live up to their billing, but Rosslyn was all that one could imagine or hope for.”