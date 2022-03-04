Da Vinci Code stage stars head to Rosslyn Chapel

Stars of The Da Vinci Code Leigh Lothian, Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules at Rosslyn Chapel. Pic Greg Macvean.

The iconic chapel is one of the most famous locations of the book, film and now this new stage adaptation.

The Da Vinci Code will play at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow from March 28 – April 2, and then head to the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from April 5-9.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “It’s great to see the story now coming to the stage and we hope that it will inspire more visitors to come and visit the Chapel for themselves this year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars of The Da Vinci Code Leigh Lothian, Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules at Rosslyn Chapel. Pic Greg Macvean.

He added: "The Da Vinci Code had a profound impact on visitor numbers to Rosslyn Chapel, as they rose from 38,000 to 80,000 when the book was published and then jumped to 176,000 in 2006 when the film, featuring Tom Hanks, was released.

"This enabled a far-reaching conservation project at the Chapel to be completed and the future of the building, which was founded in 1446, to be secured.