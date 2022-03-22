Dalhousie Castle hires new head chef

Pedro Barreira, the new head chef at Dalhousie Castle.

Pedro was promoted to the position having previously worked as senior sous chef since 2018 at the castle – situated between Bonnyrigg and Newtongrange. Previous to that he worked across Scotland including at Ballachulish House in the Highlands and Gary Rhodes’ Rhodes & Co Edinburgh restaurant, where he started his career.

Commenting on his influences, Pedro said: “Growing up on the north coast of Spain with parents as dairy farmers and keen cooks themselves, I learnt the importance of eating and cooking seasonally from a young age.

"We grew vegetables in our garden and ate a lot of fresh seafood, particularly scallops, octopus, and langoustines.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a tremendous choice of ingredients on our doorstep here in Scotland.

"I take the principles of only using, where possible, local, seasonal ingredients and adding a special twist to create a unique dining experience.”