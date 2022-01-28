Dalkeith Country Park raises £16,850.26 for CHAS

The CHAS cheque handover at Dalkeith Country Park.

The partnership started in May 2019 with the aim raising significant funds for children with life limiting conditions through a series of events and donations from across the business, and was extended to complete at the beginning of January 2022 due to the pandemic.

CHAS chief executive Rami Okasha said: “Dalkeith Country Park has raised more than we could have imagined through a series of exciting events as well as generous donations from across the business, including Restoration Yard.

"The families we support have faced many challenges since the start of the pandemic and it’s imperative that CHAS continues to be there to support them.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “It is thanks to the help of Dalkeith Country Park and all of our other partners and supporters that we are able to keep the joy alive for so many children and their families across the whole of Scotland. ”

From January 2022, Dalkeith Country Park, including Restoration Yard, is embarking on a new two-year charity partnership with secondary breast cancer charity Make Seconds Count’s Karen Henderson Legacy Fund.

Karen Henderson, who passed away from secondary breast cancer in 2021, was a, much-loved, regular visitor to Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard. Her family set up the Karen Henderson Legacy Fund in her memory.

Stephen Begg, operations manager at Dalkeith Country Park, says: “Everyone at Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard is ecstatic to have raised such an impressive amount for CHAS during our partnership.

"It’s been wonderful working with the CHAS team and gaining insight into the amazing work they do. We’ve also enjoyed being able to bring a little bit of joy to CHAS families directly through visits to events like Spectacle of Light.