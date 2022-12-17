Dalkeith Country Park has had to cancel it’s Spectacle of Light event tomorrow (Sunday), the third day in a row it’s had to be cancelled due to the adverse local weather this week.

The latest run of the event was due to last from December 16-23 but was already cancelled on Friday and today (Saturday) and has now been cancelled tomorrow. The event is also due to return after Christmas, running from December 27-31.

Posting on it’s Facebook page today, a spokesperson for Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Unfortunately, due to the weather conditions we’ve experienced this week, the ground surface remains unsafe for the event to take place. Please keep an eye on your inbox (and spam folder) for cancellation emails and information on how to rebook your tickets. The dates and times available for re-booking can be viewed on our website.”