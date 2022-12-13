A young family returned home from holiday to find their garden flooded with sewage after heavy rainfall burst drains on their estate. Daryl Murray and his partner Lisa contacted developers Bellway Homes repeatedly after discovering the garden of their home under sewage coming from a drain beside their back door. The smell from the drains also came into the house through their downstairs toilet.

Lisa said: “The smell in the downstairs toilet was just awful and it still lingers there, especially in the morning. It has been foul.”

After weeks of no action, the developers only sent a team to fix the issue after a frustrated Daryl went public, sharing images of the flooding on social media. Daryl, who lives with Lisa and their two children aged seven and 13 at the house in Stagg Park, Dalkeith, said no other family should have to go through their experience.

Daryl Murray pictured in his Dalkeith garden.

He said: “We came home to find the sewage flooding the slabs and artificial grass in our garden and contacted Bellway but nothing happened. I was going up almost daily asking what they were going to do but it was very frustrating and nothing happened.

“We couldn’t let the children play in the garden because of the mess and risk to their health. Bellway have now come and lifted the slabs and taken away the grass which was destroyed, but that was only after we contacted the press. It has been an appalling situation and something no other family should have to go through.”

A Bellway spokesperson said: “Although Bellway has developed the properties at Dalkeith, the property in question is controlled by a housing association who are responsible for the maintenance of properties. However, Bellway was made aware of the issues and put them right at the time. We are aware of ongoing issues which are being investigated and will work with the key parties to resolve.”

The family returned to their home from a holiday in the Lake District on November 18, when heavy rain had swept across Scotland.

