Dalkeith girls get baking again for Ukraine Red Cross appeal

King’s Park Primary School pupils Kristin and Bea (both 10) decided to hold a Bake Sale last October for Cancer Research and raised just over £400.

Earlier this month they held another for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal and have raised an impressive £700 by selling their tasty treats to locals.

Kristen’s mum Louise Bell said: “They organised these events completely by themselves and advertised with posters and banners in the street.

"They have been graciously supported by the local community, who not only bought items but also donated home baking.”

The girls said: “We are very proud and hope to raise more money for people in need.”

Kristin and Bea's bake sale for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.