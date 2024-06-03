Dalkeith home provides pit stop for emergency services

​Members of the emergency services can call in at any time, day or night.

A Midlothian care home has extended its services by starting a scheme to support the county’s emergency services.

Barchester’s Archview Lodge care home in Dalkeith is acting as a much-needed pit stop for all local emergency services to give members breathing space and a relaxing environment in which to take a break from the demands of their jobs.

At any time of the day or night, hard-working emergency workers can call into the care home to get a hot or cold drink and a tasty bite to eat, either to enjoy at the home or to take away with them to enjoy later if their time is tight.

A spokesperson for Barchester Healthcare, w hich runs the home, said that staff were only too happy to provide the support.

They said: “Everyone at Archview Lodge is delighted to be able to offer this service to our wonderful emergency crews to thank them for all that they do.

“When crews come to Archview Lodge, they are always so glad of a drink and a rest if there is time so staff and residents decided to extend this offer to all emergency teams in the area and they want to spread the word that all blue light staff are always welcome to stop in for a rest and some refreshment.”

The home has prepared snack bags to keep on hand should a crew have no time to rest and just need to grab a bag and go.

Sarah Thomson, General Manager for Archview Lodge, added that the initiative is a way of saying thank yo u to all branches of the emergency services for their continuing efforts.

She said: “We all know how hard our emergency services work and how much we rely on them.

“We wanted to say thank you for all that they do to protect and support us and this is our way of giving back.

“We want our local emergency services to know they are always welcome here at Archview Lodge.”

Archview Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Archview Lodge provides nursing care and specialist dementia care.