Dalkeith McDonald’s staff loving fundraising

Dalkeith McDonald's staff have been busy raising money for charity in 2021.

The staff smashed through their target of raising £10,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which provides free accommodation for families with sick children in hospital.

To raise the money for charity, staff at McDonald’s Dalkeith took part in various fundraisers over the year.

Ten members of staff took part in to a Skydive.

And during lockdown, the staff took part in a 500 mile walk challenge, tracking their miles whilst raising money for the charity

Staff also took part in Navigate the North– a regional competition where the crew had to walk, run or cycle a collective 2000 miles. While also holding dress down days, fun days, hampers and raffles throughout the year.

Nicole Robertson, the charity lead and shift manager at McDonald’s Dalkeith, said: “Since the start of the year we have been going above and beyond for our customers and community.

"I would like to let the community know about some really positive work we have been doing this year for Ronald McDonald House Charities , who provide free accommodation for families with sick children in hospital.

"However, the house isn’t just a place to stay for a family they are known to ‘ create a home away from home , providing support during very difficult time for these families.

"Having visited one of the houses before myself I can say the work they do is amazing.

“At the start of the year we set ourselves a pretty high target to fundraise £10,000 for the charity, this is on top of our collection box money and the money that is donated through our 5p bag charge.

"Not only did we smash this target this year, raising £10,060.43, we have since been told by our connections at RMHC that we are the highest fundraising McDonalds store in Scotland, and possibly the highest fundraising store in the UK.