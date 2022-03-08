Dalkeith Palace to launch a programme of cultural events this year

Dalkeith Palace, in Dalkeith Country Park.

After the success of the Inception Art Show in autumn 2021, the team at Dalkeith Country Park is keen to bring more events with an art and design focus to Dalkeith Palace. Inception was the first public event to be held there in a number of years, creating a showcase for the work of leading artists from across the UK, with 1,000 art lovers visiting to enjoy the mix of sculpture, paintings and photography in the unique setting over three days.

On the back of Inception’s success, a calendar of events has been created to take place within The Palace this year and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Remko Plooij, managing director at Dalkeith Country Park said: “Following the success of last year’s inaugural art exhibition, Inception, we are delighted to bring a series of events and exhibitions to Dalkeith Palace in 2022.

"The palace is an architectural masterpiece and the vision of Anna Scott, 1st Duchess of Buccleuch, who turned it into one of Scotland’s grandest house and most stylish homes of the early 1700s.

“Drawing on the Palace’s rich and diverse history, we are thrilled to collaborate with Master Carvers Association for Art & Ornament. This event in April is a celebration of eminent 17th century carver Grinling Gibbons by the Master Carver Association.

" Art & Ornament will showcase the work of 40 contemporary carvers, artists and makers which bring in influences of Grinling Gibbons. Gibbons’ own handiwork can be seen in some of Dalkeith Palace’s fireplaces.

“In May we will host our second Inception following on from the tremendous success of our first contemporary art exhibition last year. With the artists keen to return for another show in 2022.

"We are also working on plans for musical and performance events later this year. It’s exciting that the public will be able to visit and not only enjoy some great contemporary art and music but also catch a first glimpse inside this remarkable building.