Midlothian club’s win coincides with great success at youth and women’s levels

Having already won the East regional award, Dalkeith Rugby Club were named National Community Club of the year at last Friday’s annual Scottish Rugby Union Awards at Murrayfield Stadium.

The Eskbank Road club’s 125th season has already been a huge success for the club with the first team winning East Division 2 with one of the best defensive records in the country. The club has seen growth and success at all levels of the club, surpassing 550 members and seeing significant growth in girls and ladies rugby.

Members of Dalkeith Rugby Club at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh on May 31 to collect the community club of the year award at the Scottish Rugby Union Awards 2024.

In March 2023 the club started their first women’s team in over 15 years with just four players. A year later the club has 33 registered ladies and has seen significant success in their first season, reaching a national final at Murrayfield.

At the National awards ceremony at Murrayfield Stadium last Friday, the club were shortlisted for the prestigious club of the year award alongside four other regional winners. Dalkeith were selected as the National winner based not only on the growth shown and successes on the pitch, but also due to the affordable playing opportunities the club offers.

Dalkeith Rugby Club President, Jamie Simpson said “It’s a fantastic honour for the club to win national club of the year and it recognises huge amounts of work put in by so many over not just this year but 10+ years to get to this point.”

He added “Dalkeith is a club embedded in the community who works hard to create an inclusive and supportive culture and we’ve really seen that flourish this season. Everyone at the club is over the moon to get this award and be recognised at a national level.”

Dalkeith Rugby Club's players and staff of all ages came together to mark the best community club in Scotland award.

Dalkeith’s youth teams has also seen significant growth both for boys and girls, through the club’s youth system and their School of Rugby operated at Newbattle High school, which is led by the club’s development officer. As well as growth in player numbers, the youth section has seen success on the pitch with the boys’ u18 side reaching the club’s first ever national cup final as well as a further regional cup final.

The Midlothian club celebrated it’s 125th season with a senior club tour to Spain in May, with 62 members travelling from both the men’s, women’s and walking rugby teams, and with players aged 18-60+.