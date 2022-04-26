Dandara East Scotland ensures pupils have an egg-ceptional Easter

Housebuilder Dandara helped give an Easter makeover to a local school with the donation of some sustainable wooden themed baubles to decorate the playground.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 6:00 am
Dandara helped Loanhead Primary make an Easter Tree with the donation.

The housebuilder surprised pupils at Loanhead Primary with the gifts, which they used to create an ‘Easter Tree’ in their playground.

Headteacher Diane Donnelly said: “Our pupils had a great time decorating their Easter themed baubles. The baubles made a lovely Easter tree in our playground for everyone to admire!”

Lisa Archibald, head of sales of Dandara, said: “It is lovely to see so much colour injected into the school playground to celebrate Easter! We hope that the pupils enjoyed getting creative decorating their own baubles. The designs made by the children have turned out brilliantly and express each individual’s imagination wonderfully.”