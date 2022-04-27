Dandara makes donation of £1500 to Danderhall & Newton Gala Day

The housebuilder, which is building homes nearby at Shawfair, is sponsoring the community event which kicks off with an open-air concert starring tribute act ‘A Touch of Little Mix’ and singer Caitlyn Vanbeck on Friday, May 13.

The gala will run over two days after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. It returned in 2018 after 22 years without the event, partly due to the growing community at Shawfair and to welcome new homebuyers to the area.

Festivities on Saturday, May 14 for the gala day itself will include stalls, a bouncy castle and pony rides.

Picture caption left to right (back): Stuart Dallas, Dandara East Scotland Contracts Manager, Billy Dyer, Chairperson of the Gala Day Committee, Lisa Brown, Secretary of the Gala Day Committee, Andrea Maben, Vice Chairman of the Gala Day Committee, Leigh Farrell, Sales Manager, Dandara East Scotland. Front: Orla Ria (6) and Ryan Brown (9) from Danderhall. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Both events will be held at Danderhall Park.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East Scotland, said: “After the past two years, uplifting events like the Danderhall Gala Day and Concert have never been more important. The event will be a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to catch up and for new residents to meet people and see what a fantastic community they now live in.

“We were very happy to step in and offer support for this community event as a thank you for the warm welcome we have received here at Shawfair.”

Billy Dyer, chairperson of the Gala Day committee said: “We are extremely grateful to Dandara for their support.

"There has been little opportunity to fundraise during the pandemic, so this donation will go a long way to ensure our community has a fantastic and affordable weekend.

"We would also like to thank Bellway Homes Limited (Scotland East) for their £250 gala day donation.

“We are encouraging all our residents to come along to our gala day to take part in the family fun.

"Anyone new to our community who has any questions or would like a chat, should please feel free to pop into the organiser’s tent and ask for me or one of the committee, we’re here to help.