Dandara sponsors Kirkliston Gala Day for second year

After a restricted couple of years due to the pandemic, the donation of £3,000 will be used to help ensure that this year’s Gala is the best yet with a host of fun filled events for local residents and visitors to enjoy.

A week full of different events and activities known as ‘Civic Week’ takes place, with the Gala Day ceremony taking place at the end of the week. The Gala Day includes a crowning ceremony, with local school pupils being given ‘court’ roles such as Gala Queen, Herald and Champion.

Celebrations for Civic Week are set to begin on Sunday, June 5, with a Royal Picnic in Allison Park. Rehearsals for the Gala Day will then take place before the big day on Saturday, June 11.

From left: Stevie Shiells, Dandara Site Manager, Foxhall Gait, Kirkliston, Ben, Isla and Carmela McFarlane, Dandara Sales Consultant. Photo by Tina Norris.

The Gala sponsorship is part of Dandara East Scotland’s ongoing commitment to the Kirkliston area, which has also seen the housebuilder working with the local Brownie group and Kirkliston and South Queensferry Football Club.

Lisa Archibald, head of s ales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “Kirkliston Children’s Gala plays such an integral role in the community and does a superb job of bringing people from all ages together to celebrate the history and values of the town.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the Kirkliston Gala for the second year running. It is great that families who have bought a home with us at Foxhall Gait will be able to get involved in the festivities and see what a brilliant, thriving community Kirkliston is.

"We hope everyone has a great Gala Day!”

Stephanie Wilson, p resident of Kirkliston Gala, said : “After a difficult few years due to Covid, we are so grateful to have the continued support of Dandara so we can put on our best Gala Day ever. We are just a small team of volunteers, so any support is really valued.