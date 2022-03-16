Danderhall and Newton Gala Day set to return

Danderhall Gala Day 2018, photo by Alan Wilson.

The Gala Day will take place on Saturday May 14 on the football pitch behind the miners’ club, preceded on the Friday night by an outdoor concert, also on the pitch, featuring a Little Mix tribute band and a former X-Factor star. ‘A Touch of Little Mix’ and Caitlyn Vanbeck will be performing at this event, with wristbands (£6) available from Bonnie Bites Take-away on Newton Church Road.

Gala Day committee member, Councillor Stephen Curran, said: “We are looking forward to getting back to it. It has been a long two years. It’s great to just be organising community events again.

"The big event is the concert on the Friday night. We have never done anything like that before. We were just trying to think of something to get more of the community involved to create a family event, as the gala day itself is more for kids.

"It’s going to be a professional set-up with proper lighting and sound. Caitlyn will do two 30 minute sets and the tribute act will do two 45 minute slots.

"So it’s really exciting. We just can’t wait. We are coming back with a bang and hopefully we are not stopped again.”

The gala day returned in 2018 after a 22 year gap, and was only held again the next year before Covid hit in 2020.

Stephen added: "It’s a bit worrying taking on another event. But hopefully the weather is good and the community has a great time.

"We were hoping to do the concert for free but we just couldn’t, as the last two years being cancelled has taken its toll. There is a lot of infrastructure to get in place like outdoor toilets, but we are getting there.

"We will have four marquees and the plan is one of them will be nearer the stage so people with disabilities can come along. The event really is open to everybody.

"Saturday will be the usual, bouncy castles, pony rides and everything else. A £5 wristband gives children unlimited shots on everything.

"Andrew Dick, chairman of Danderhall Miners will do the official opening. And the day will be supported by Black Diamond FM.”