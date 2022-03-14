Danderhall grows for a greener outlook

Danderhall pupils with Kevin Moreland of Stewart Milne Homes and Guerrilla Gardeners.

The £1,000 funding for Danderhall Primary School has been used to support community-wide initiatives, implemented in partnership with local gardening club, Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners.

The group, which has already made a range of outdoor improvements over the last year, is currently working with the school to take groups of pupils outdoors each week in a bid to encourage them to get green fingered and engage them in protecting nature and the environment.

Speaking about the partnership, Helen Graham, a member of Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners, said: “It has been a pleasure to meet local youngsters and encourage them to get outdoors to learn more about the garden, plants and wildlife.

Danderhall PS pupils planting fruit plants in the local community

“The Guerrillas have been busy working across Danderhall and surrounding villages to enhance the area with bright plants and foliage, and in turn it has brought together a number of like-minded individuals and created friendships and social opportunities, which is an added bonus.”

This month, P5 pupils are planting a variety of fruit trees and making bespoke planters from recyclable pallet wood in a nearby allotment space that was previously unused land before the gardening team began the transformation.

David Halliday, principal teacher at Danderhall Primary School, said: "We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners as it is now a weekly highlight for the pupils who have developed a love for gardening and creating new areas in the village that they can be proud of. It really is a great example of a community coming together to create a force for good.”

Kevin Moreland, marketing manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “The level of work undertaken across Danderhall by the Guerrilla Gardeners and youngsters is fantastic, and it is clearly creating a positive impact for the multi-generational local community.”

Pupils with Kevin Moreland marketing manager at SMH

The funding has been used to purchase starter gardening packs for pupils.

These include gardening gloves, trowels and forks, pots, hyacinth bulbs and compost, craft materials and litter grabbers It has also gone towards the purchase of wildlife habitats including hedgehog homes and bird boxes which have been installed across the village.