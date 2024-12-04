Date set for NHS Lothian Charity's ‘Elf Service Day

Mark December 12 in your diary, as NHS Lothian Charity will hold its annual National ‘Elf Service Day’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to spread some festive cheer by dressing up as an elf or wearing your favourite festive jumper, while raising money to support patients, visitors and staff.

Every year NHS Lothian Charity supports projects that bring joy and comfort to those who are in hospital over Christmas, too unwell to go home. From funding Christmas presents and decorations to supporting enhanced free Wi-Fi so that families can stay connected, your support helps make these things possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes the simplest of things, can make a big difference, with a senior charge nurse explaining: “Our ward has predominantly dementia patients and many of them forget it’s Christmas time, so the decorations help the patients remember. They really help us engage with patients.”

​Get involved by dressing as an elf, or getting out your Christmas jumper.

Taking part in The National ‘Elf Service Day is a fun way to help NHS Lothian Charity support staff to bring a bit of Christmas magic and comfort to hospitals and communities.

One patient who spent last Christmas in hospital said: “The staff made such an effort, it’s lovely. You almost forget you are in hospital at this time of year.”

All you need to do is dress up as an elf or in your favourite Christmas jumper. Sign up, and you will receive a free fundraising pack full of ideas to help make your day a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will also receive an elf name generator to have a laugh with friends, family or colleagues.

Tumong Edwards, community and events fundraiser, said: “Our NHS staff are incredible, and we are proud to support them in bringing comfort and joy to patients.

"They do so much to care for patients as part of their day-to-day roles, but at Christmas they do even more, with many of them giving up Christmas Day with their families to care for the people we love. Some staff members rope in their family to be Santa Claus or bring along their own musical instruments to entertain patients.

"Through fun events like The National ‘Elf Service Day, we can help them do more to spread festive cheer for those who need it most. Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far

Sign up by visiting: nhslothiancharity.org/elf