Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl as he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story based on the lyrics of the world famous Beatles song, Octopus's Garden.

The 52-year-old musician will read a story based on the lyrics of the Beatles song, Octopus’s Garden, the BBC said.

Grohl joins a long list of musicians and other stars who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Felicity Jones and Oti Mabuse who have all appeared in the TV slot.

Credited to his real name Richard Starkey, Octopus’s Garden was the second song Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo Starr wrote.

In 2014, Starr wrote a children's book based on and named after the song, illustrated by Ben Cort.

The book follows five children as they embark on an undersea journey through the Octopus's garden.

The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure – riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus's cave.

According to legend, the idea for the song came about when Starr was on a boat belonging to Holywood star Peter Sellers in Sardinia in 1968.

The boat's captain is believed to have told Starr about how octopuses travel along the sea bed, picking up stones and shiny objects with which to build gardens.

Grohl has recorded two stories for CBeebies, of which Octopus’s Garden is the first. It will air on October 8.

He said: “As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies.”

