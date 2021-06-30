David Montgomery was seen in the North Berwick area at 8.10am on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was reported missing from an address in Dundee and there are growing concerns for his safety.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in, slim build, with short black hair and a beard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Montgomery: Appeal launched for missing Dundee man last seen in East Lothian

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a black jumper with white writing across the chest, a dark coloured baseball cap, black face mask and was carrying a black rucksack.

In an online statement, police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from an address in Dundee.

“Anyone who may have seen David Montgomery, or who has any information, is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 3160 of 28/06/2021.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.