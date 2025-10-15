Deadline extended for young people award nominations

There is still time to nominate a young person for this year’s Midlothian’s Young People Awards (MYPA).

This is an annual celebration of the incredible achievements of young people in the Midlothian community.

These awards are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian.

They are also supported by Midlothian Young Ambassadors who are selected for their commitment and ability as young leaders or volunteers.

​Pictured are last year’s award winners. (Pic: Lee Live)

You can nominate anyone aged between eight and 26-years-old.

Award Categories are:-

- Caring and Volunteering

- Local Community

- Sport and Physical Activity

- Arts and Culture

- Achievement in Learning

In addition to the five category awards, there is also a sixth 'Midlothian Prize' award that is presented to the most outstanding young person from all the nominations.

Whether they’ve made a difference through volunteering, excelled in sports, shown creativity in the arts, or inspired others through learning, Midlothian Council wants to hear about them.

Nominations can be made by individuals, youth organisations, schools and colleges, as well as employers, via the online nomination form.

A special awards ceremony for winners will be held on Tuesday, November 25, in the historic setting of Rosslyn Chapel.

Councillor Ellen Scott, Midlothian cabinet member with responsibility for education, children and young people said: “I encourage everyone to nominate the young people they know who live or work in Midlothian and who inspire us through their achievements and contributions.

“The award is a vital way to recognise and celebrate the positive impact our youth have in our community - often quietly and without enough attention. This scheme not only shines a light on their efforts but also reminds us all how much we can be proud of the next generation here in Midlothian.”

For more information and to make a nomination, go to www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA. Anyone wishing a paper form or having issues accessing the online form should email [email protected]. The deadline for nominations has been extended to Friday, October 24.