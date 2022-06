The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Act 2021 places responsibility on councils to make period products accessible and free of charge for anyone who needs them.

This may not be for yourself but for a child, a partner or someone you may have caring responsibilities for.

The survey should take no more than five minutes and closes on Tuesday, June 14. Go to: www.midlothian.gov.uk/directory_record/66415268/period_dignity_community_consultation/category/182/current_consultations.