Deal secured to deliver next phase of affordable homes for Sinclair Gardens in Roslin

Pauline Mills, Land and Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland. Photo by Chris Watt

The conclusion of an agreement with Dunedin Canmore, part of Wheatley Group, paves the way for two and three bedroom terraced homes to be built within its development of private new homes at Sinclair Gardens located off Main Street, bringing the overall total of affordable homes being delivered here to 76.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “With work progressing well on Phase 1, reaching the conclusion of this next agreement for Sinclair Garden marks another milestone on the journey towards creating a diverse place to call home that complements the existing local community of Roslin.”

She added: “Construction works are already well underway for Phase 1, and we expect to handover the first of our completed properties to Dunedin Canmore before the end of the year.”

Dunedin Canmore is part of Wheatley, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group.

Lindsay Lauder, Wheatley Group’s director of development and regeneration, said: “We want to work with developers to increase the supply of affordable housing in high demand areas. We’re looking forward to working with Taylor Wimpey to deliver these modern, spacious, energy-efficient homes as part of the wider development in Roslin.