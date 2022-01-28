Dean was last seen on Hogmanay around 5 pm near Links Avenue, heading towards the promenade area.

The 37-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 10ins with short dark brown/black hair and the CCTV footage shows he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers when he was last seen.

Police Scotland has announced that they will be knocking on doors and handing out leaflets in the hope of jogging any memories and his family has released a statement saying: “ We are completely heartbroken and just want to find Dean.

Dean Conner: Police speaking to neighbours and handing out leaflets as they continue search for missing Musselburgh man a month on

"Please get in touch with the police if you can help.”

Chief Inspector Jocelyn O’Conner said: “It is almost a month since Dean was last seen and his family is understandably increasingly concerned about him.

"I am asking people in the town, or who were visiting the area, to think back and see if they can remember anything that might help us to find him.

“Small pieces of information could help us to find out what has happened, so even if you think it is insignificant, please get in touch.

"In addition, I urge anyone who has seen Dean since he went missing or knows where he might be to call us.”

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2238 of Friday, 31 December, 2021.

