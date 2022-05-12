Deborah James damehood: Cancer campaigner and Big C podcast host honoured days after revealing she is receiving end of life care

James, 40, has raised more than £3.7 million after setting up a Just Giving page to raise money for clinical trials, research, and raising awareness of bowel cancer.

The former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

On Thursday night, Number 10 confirmed that James is to be made a dame, saying: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of damehood be conferred upon Deborah James.”

BBC presenter Deborah James has told fans she doesn’t know “how long I’ve got left” (Photo: Deborah James / bowelbabe Instagram)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it.

“Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people.

“Through her tireless campaigning and by so openly sharing her experience she has not only helped in our fight against this terrible disease, she has ensured countless others with the Big C have not felt alone.

“I hope this recognition from Her Majesty – backed I’m sure by the whole country – will provide some comfort to Deborah and her family at this difficult time. My thoughts are with them and Deborah should know she has the country’s love and gratitude.”

James, the much-loved presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C announced on Monday she had set up the Bowelbabe Fund.

In an Instagram post she said she did not know how long she had left, and that while the last six months had been “heartbreaking” to go through, she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.

Speaking about her decision to set up the Bowelbabe fund, James wrote: “I always knew there was one thing I always wanted to do before I died.

“I have always over the years raised as much awareness and money for the charities that are closest to me. @cr_uk @royalmarsden @bowelcanceruk