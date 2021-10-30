Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 63-year-old collapsed shortly after arriving for work at Forth Ports on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Described as a loving husband and soulmate as well as a much-loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many, Mr King could have been saved if a defibrillator was available.

Liz King donates defibrillator to South Queensferry community in memory of husband.

Mr King’s widow, Liz King, has now donated the emergency equipment that may have saved the life of her husband of 33-years to the town. She hopes it will prevent such tragic events from happening to someone else.

The generous donation has been applauded by both St Johns Ambulance Service and the town’s community.

Speaking on behalf of Queensferry and District Community Council Anne Mitchell said this gift shows Mrs King’s strength of character.

Ms Mitchell said: "It is an amazing strength of character that Liz has managed to turn the sad loss of her husband into such a positive benefit for the community. I am sure that Davie would be proud of what his wife has achieved in his name."

The defibrillator has been installed on the West facing wall of Neilson’s Solicitors and Estate Agents in the high street area of South Queensferry.

A spokesperson from the estate agents said: "We have been delighted to support the local community by getting our electrician to install this life-saving defibrillator on the side of our local High Street office.

"The defibrillator has been kindly gifted by Liz King to the residents of South Queensferry in loving memory of her late husband Davie King.

You will find the defibrillator on the gable end wall of our office at 37 High Street."

Mrs King and Archie named local heroes

Mrs King’s donation has also been recognised by Westport Veterinary Clinic, who have presented the widow with a Local Hero Award.

Since losing her husband Mrs King has adopted a cocker spaniel called Archie from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Mrs King said Archie has helped her find a positive light in her darkest time and has chosen to share her local hero award with her canine friend.

