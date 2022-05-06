The remote stone built building, five miles from Dunfermline and only reached by a rough track, was sold by leading national auctioneers, Auction House Scotland.

The Stables, Bowleys Farm, which is Grade C listed, is ruined and has nearly six acres of land.

The building sold for five times its auction price

It is thought to date back to the late 18th century and was guided at £32,500.

Attached to the property is a garage or store and within the grounds is a half-built breeze block building.

Mandi Cooper, managing director, said, “It received a significant amount of interest leading up to the auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day.

The Stables, Bowleys Farm, is Grade C listed

“We continued to receive calls right up until a few minutes before the auction started.