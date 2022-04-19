Designer reveals new tartan for Scotland stars in Commonwealth Games

Designer Siobhan Mackenzie said she wants the outfits to showcase the “best of Scotland”, as she unveiled the new tartan she has created specifically for the Games.

Ms Mackenzie, who co-designed the garments worn by Scottish athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast four years ago, said she was “delighted” to take the lead in creating the ensembles for this year’s event.

When Scotland’s sports men and women enter the new redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28, their outfits will feature the new tartan, which will be produced by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk.

Athletes competing for Team Scotland in the Commonwealth Games will wear a new tartan designed by a fashion designer popular with Justin Bieber. Contemporary fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie created the tartan which will form a key part of the opening ceremony outfit worn by athletes and team members for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July.

Ms Mackenzie said: “I am delighted to be designing the outfits for Team Scotland’s athletes and team members this summer.

“We want to bring a modern twist to the traditional formalwear, showcasing the best of Scotland with all eyes on our athletes at the opening ceremony.”

She added: “Sustainability is an important part of my approach and something that Team Scotland were passionate about reflecting in the design, with all components manufactured locally and using traditional methods where possible.

“It’s great to finally reveal the tartan design and I am looking forward to showing everyone the full outfits as we approach the Games.”

Elinor Middlemiss, chef de mission for Team Scotland, said: “The opening ceremony is such a special occasion, bringing all Commonwealth countries together to kickstart the Games, and we want to make our athletes feel proud to represent their nation on the world stage.

“Our athletes panel have been involved from the outset in the design discussions and we hope the end result from everyone’s efforts is a design that achieves that.”