Friends, family and Football teams have been left in ‘great sadness and sorrow' following the death of Devin Gordon.

Devin died near Bathgate railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tribute, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.

Devin Gordon, 13, tragically died this week and countless people have paid tribute to the young footballer (Photo: Bathgate Juniors Football Club).

In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.

“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”

The 13-year-old played for the Bathgate Juniors Under 14s football team and the club posted on social media, paying tribute to the ‘passionate and skillful’ player.

It has been announced that the next round of all West Lothian Association of Youth Football Clubs matches will hold a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the youngster.

In a statement on their social media page, Bathgate Juniors Football Club said: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that we share the news of the passing of one of our players from Bathgate Juniors Under 14s.

"Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him. Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful.

"On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be.

"He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family.

"Our thoughts are now with Devin’s family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever the only Number 4.”

Another post which has been shared across social media about the young Hearts fan says that friends of Devin are hoping to get a 13th minute applause at Tynecastle to pay tribute to his life.

The post reads: "Friends of Devin are hoping to get a 13 minute applause around Tynecastle on Wednesday night.”

The official Heart of Midlothian FC Instagram page reshared the emotional post on alongside a loveheart emoji.

Following the announcement of Devin’s death, another Facebook user added: "Absolutely heartbreaking, close friend of my son and he is devastated.

"RIP Devin, I’m sure the whole community will be in shock at losing such a young life, thoughts are with his family."

Youth Football Scotland also posted on their own social media channels: “Everyone at YFS is devastated to hear the tragic news of the passing of Devin Gordon - a popular young player with Bathgate Juniors.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this heartbreaking time.”

Emergency services had attended the scene of Wednesday’s tragedy, but could not save the youngster.

Police said his death is not been treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

