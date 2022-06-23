Diamond days for Bo'ness couple

Bill and Nora Lyle met on a blind date at the North British Steel Foundry dance on January 29, 1959, and have never looked back.
Bill, originally from Polbeth and Nora, from Bathgate, were engaged exactly a year later on January 29, 1960.
Bill was then conscripted into the army for two years, whic h he spent in Cyprus and Libya. Six weeks after his return on June 16, 1962, they were married at the EU congressional church in Bathgate. The couple moved to Deanburn Walk in Bo’ness in 1972. They have two children, Graeme and Kerry, and two grandchildren, Holly and Matthew.
They marked their anniversary with a family lunch before holding a larger event at Richmond Park Hotel on June 17 with family and friends.