Steven Carr, chair of the Edinburgh based charity Dnipro Kids, said he was “over the moon” that the youngsters would be able to make the trip after plans to fly them to the UK on Monday had to be abandoned.

The charity evacuated 52 orphans – aged between one and 18 – and their carers from Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, taking them to Poland.

They were then originally due to fly into London on Monday from Warsaw before travelling north to Scotland.

However, before the journey even began it was discovered that a form releasing the group was not sent on time, leaving them stuck in Poland.

The paperwork which caused the delay should have been sent by the Ukrainian government to the Polish Ministry of Family and Social Policy.

Despite these issues it has now been confirmed that the paperwork has been completed and the flights are in the process of being arranged.

Mr Carr, who led the evacuation effort from Lviv in Ukraine and Poland, said: "I'm over the moon that it now seems we can finally bring the Dnipro Kids to sanctuary in Scotland.

"This is a huge relief and I'm thankful to all involved in reaching this breakthrough.”

He said they have known the children and their carers for many years and he is very much looking forward to providing them peace and security in Scotland.

Mr Carr added: "The assistance we've received from Ian Blackford, Lord Harrington, Kevin Foster, the Scottish Government and UK government, Polish and Ukrainian authorities, Virgin Atlantic, and many others has been exceptional - and I want to place on record my thanks to them all."

The children have been staying in a hotel near Poznan in Poland since they were forced to flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began last month.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said the priority throughout this process was the wellbeing of the children and he is delighted the necessary paperwork has now been issued.

The MP said: “I am working closely with Dnipro Kids, the Scottish Government, and Virgin Atlantic to ensure we can get the children safely to Scotland imminently.

"The priority through all of this is the safety and wellbeing of the children - and this paperwork should be the final piece of the jigsaw they have been waiting for. I hope we can now ensure they will soon be warmly welcomed to sanctuary in Scotland without further delay."

Dnipro Kids was formed by supporters of Edinburgh’s Hibernian FC, with organisers now working with Stirling Council, who will accommodate the children at a facility in Callander after they arrive in the UK.

Robert Brown from the charity said both it and Stirling Council were “committed to giving the children a wonderful time so that they can escape the trauma of what they’ve been through, and we can turn their experience into an adventure they’ll remember for the rest of their lives”.

It is expected the youngsters will spend a number of weeks in the Callander area before moving to Edinburgh.

