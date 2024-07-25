Do you have what it takes to be a BBQ ambassador?

​Aldi wants to hear from anyone who keeps barbecuing no matter what the weather.

In response to Scotland’s gloomy and grey summer weather, the company has launched a Scotland-wide hunt for the country’s Ultimate BBQ Ambassador.

To celebrate those who never give up on a garden get-together and are dedicated to keeping the grill fired up, Aldi’s BBQ Ambassador will win £100 worth of must-have barbecue essentials.

These include high-quality Scottish meats and marinades to fresh produce and tasty sides.

Aldi Scotland has seen the impact of the recent poor weather across its stores, with sales of its popular Lentil & Bacon, Scotch Broth and Chicken Soup 30% higher in June 2024 compared to June 2023.

However, with an impressive range of barbecue must-have food and drinks in stores now, Aldi Scotland wants to celebrate Scots enduring enthusiasm for barbecues and is inviting grill lovers to share their most memorable barbecue moments for a chance to win.

Whether it is a photo of a grill sizzling under an umbrella or a family feast in waterproof jackets, Aldi wants to see how their Scottish customers are keeping their love alive against all odds.

The lucky winner will receive a £100 voucher to stock up on all their favourite barbecue main and side must-haves.

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Scotland’s weather may have been a washout this year, but our nations’ love for BBQs is not.

"We want to celebrate those who embrace every opportunity for a BBQ and continue to bring family and friends together, by offering one lucky customer the chance to make their next BBQ the best cookout yet.

“The judges will be looking for inventive BBQ setups, perseverance in the face of the unpredictable Scottish climate, and an unwavering enthusiasm for outdoor cooking.”

To enter, customers are invited to email photos or videos of their best BBQ moments to [email protected] along with the following details - full name and location.