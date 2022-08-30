Do you know an inspirational Midlothian young person?

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlothian’s Young People Awards (MYPA) 2022 are now open for nominations in five categories. Nominees should be aged between 8-26 years old at the time of their nomination. Both individuals and youth groups can be nominated.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 14.

These awards are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian. They are also supported by Midlothian Young Ambassadors who are selected for their commitment and ability as young leaders or volunteers.

Nominations can be made on the council website, go to: www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA.

Anyone wanting a paper from or having issues accessing the online form should email [email protected]

The judging panel consists of a young person and representatives in the community. Each winner will receive a trophy, certificate and a cash prize to be gifted to a Midlothian community group or local charity of their choice.

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony, hosted by Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Richard Callander, on November 29 at Rosslyn Chapel.

Councillor Ellen Scott Cabinet member with responsibility for education, children and young people said: "The Midlothian's Young People Awards showcase the amazing achievements of young people in Midlothian. There are so many inspirational young people living, working or studying in the area. I would encourage friends, families, educational establishments and other groups working with young people to nominate anyone who they feel deserves to be acknowledged."

Lt Col Richard Callander, Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian, said: “Now in their fourth year, Midlothian’s Young People Awards provide a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of our amazing young people. With nominations now open, I, too, would invite everyone who knows a deserving young person to submit an application so that we can celebrate their many successes at the awards ceremony in November.”