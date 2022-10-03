Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder, at the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street, will explore the science behind the much-loved television series and give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures from a scientific perspective.

To celebrate tickets going on sale, the Tardis materialised in the Grand Gallery at the National Museum of Scotland on Monday morning.

The Tardis is just one of a host of real props from the BBC series that will feature in the exhibition, which runs from December 9 to 1 May, 2023.

The Tardis arrives in the Grand Gallery at the National Museums Scotland. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Visitors to Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will also come face to face with the Doctor’s most famous foes in the Monster Vault – including Cybermen, Weeping Angels and Daleks.

Produced by leading experiential design experts Sarner International under license from BBC Studios, this exhibition invites fans of all ages to explore the role science has played in the world’s longest running action-adventure show.

The eight zones set within this educational exhibition cover a diverse selection of exciting scientific topics while drawing in content from across the full canon of Doctor Who.

A range of hands-on immersive experiences and interactive features take visitors on a journey through Cosmic Curiosities, a Tardis Tech room and the science behind time travel asking whether it really is possible.

Almila Kaplangı (12) and Oskar Madine (11) encounter a Tardis at the National Museum of Scotland. Photo: Stewart Attwood

Actor, director and author Mark Gatiss – writer of several episodes of Doctor Who – will narrate the exhibition, guiding this journey through space and time.

Gatiss said: “So many people who have gone on to work in science have had their interest piqued by watching Doctor Who, and one of the amazing things about the show is its ability to make us wonder.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the exhibition and I do hope as many curiously minded people as possible take the opportunity to visit when it arrives at the National Museum of Scotland.”

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will offer a thrilling exploration of science for both established fans of the TV show and newcomers alike.

The exhibition premiered at National Museums Liverpool’s World Museum, where it will run until October 30.

Alison Cromarty, Head of Exhibitions & Design at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for this cutting-edge scientific exhibition.

“We know visitors of all ages will be keen to be among the first in Scotland to experience Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder and are tremendously excited that the countdown is now on to opening in December.”

Doctor Who has strong Scottish connections.

To date three Scots have played the role of The Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, with a fourth, Edinburgh’s own Ncuti Gatwa, recently announced as the new Doctor.

Other Scottish cast members have included companions Karen Gillan and Neve McIntosh as well as Michelle Gomez as Missy (The Master), with Alan Cumming having also appeared recently as King James VI & I. Another Scot, Steven Moffat, was showrunner from 2008 to 2017.

Tickets for Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will be available to book at www.nms.ac.uk/doctorwho