Doctor Who: How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris joins Doctor Who cast

Watch out Ncuti Gatwa! How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who – and the American actor will provide the Edinburgh actor with the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced”.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:55 am

Former Boroughmuir High School pupil Gatwa was recently named as the BBC’s next timelord, now now Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Patrick Harris will be joining the cast as an arch villain.

Following the BBC’s announcement, Davies wrote on Instagram: “Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.

“Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honour and a hoot. Have fun! @nph @bbcdoctorwho Ha!”

American actor Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who to play the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced” and is filming scenes set to air next year.

Patrick Harris also joins newcomer Yasmin Finney, who is to take on the role of Rose. Finney recently gained recognition for her role of Elle Argent in Netflix hit Heartstopper.

The new cast are filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

The name of Patrick Harris’ character, and any further details about his new role, are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking about the sci-fi show’s new arrival, Davies said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?

“You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Davies is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

He worked with Patrick Harris on hit Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin, in which the American star portrayed Savile Row tailor Henry Coltrane.

Last week, it was announced that Gatwa is to be honoured by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, alongside Outlander actor Sam Heughan, musician Marin Alsop and composer Errollyn Wallen.

Gatwa, an alumnus of the Conservatoire’s BA acting programme in 2013, is best known for playing the much-loved and scene-stealing character Eric Effiong in Sex Education.

