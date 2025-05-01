Dog of the Year is raising awareness of pet rehoming service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holyrood’s Dog of the Year competition has helped to raise awareness of rehoming services in the area, local MSP Christine Grahame has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Grahame took part in the recent event to highlight the good work of local pet rescue centres.

Run by Dog’s Trust and the Kennel Club, it is held every Spring at the Scottish Parliament, with MSPs able to either enter their own dogs or a “borrowed” dog from a rescue centre to be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose is to raise the profile of dog welfare issues in Parliament and the wider public.

​Chrstine Grahame, with Summer and Kim McNeil.

For the first time, at the invitation of the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP, a rescue dog from Borders Pet Rescue, Summer, took part in the annual celebration.

Summer, a nine-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, was used for intensive breeding for years until she could no longer breed, after which she she was cast aside and came into the centre’s care.

She has now been found a permanent home locally.

Ms Grahame said: “Borders Pet Rescue does such a wonderful job and Summer was lucky indeed to find a home through them. She did not win a prize in this year’s contest but, better than that, she has won a loving home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has been dedicated to the rescue and re-homing of domestic pets since 1988, with the twin purposes of finding suitable loving homes for abandoned and unwanted pets and to promote responsible pet ownership through education and training.

Each year the charity rehomes more than 200 animals and aims to improve its capacity and facilities to better meet the needs of the local community.

Kim McNeil, centre manager, said: “Sadly, Summer’s story is not unique. We are seeing far too many dogs coming into our care after being used solely for breeding, only to be discarded when they can no longer produce puppies.

“For anyone thinking of welcoming a dog into their life, I would warmly encourage you to visit Borders Pet Rescue or your local rescue centre. There are so many wonderful dogs, like Summer, just waiting for a second chance at happiness.”

Further information about Borders Pet Rescue can be found at www.borderspetrescue.org.