Dog show at Vogrie Country Park this Saturday

The event is open to all breeds of dogs and their families. The show opens at 10.30am, while showing begins at 1130am.

The show itself is free to attend, with an entry fee to enter dogs into fun classes. There will be have-a-go-agility, a scurry, a dog demo from K9 Manhunt and Scentwork Scotland, while Tynewater Canine are holding Bronze good citizen awards. There will also be stalls and food available.A spokesperson for German Shepherd Rescue Scotland said: “This is a big fundraising event for us as we have had to cancel it the last two years.”