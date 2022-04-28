Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star, The Dogfather, is coming to Edinburgh with his tips for training your puppy

Graeme Hall

Bringing all his charm and puppy prowess to the Queen's Hall as part of his first ever UK tour, Hall is inviting dog and puppy owners in the city to seek his advice for all their canine concerns during a specially crafted 90-minute.

Graeme Hall: The Dogfather Live On Stage comes to the Clerk Street venue on May 26 and features training tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, as well as a Q&A, all presented in an intimate and relaxed live setting.

With more than 10 years’ experience, a list of celebrity clients, and regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, Hall has built a glowing reputation for getting 'pooches back on track and trained for life'. A Master Dog Trainer with the Guild of Dog Trainers he provides quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behavioral problem - his motto is 'Any dog, any age, any problem.'

Hall says, “I’m thrilled to be adding extra shows to the tour. For years I’ve been training dogs in village halls and in people’s living rooms, and more recently on TV. I’ve had the chance to write books and record podcasts, now finally I get to do something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’ll be sharing the lessons I’ve learnt from training thousands of dogs, and telling more than a few funny stories along the way, in my first UKtour. I can’t wait. Come along, learn something and have a laugh with me.”

Heading out on his first-ever UK tour, the TV presenter admits, “I’m excited and nervous. I’ve done a few book tours but it’s the first time I’ll have been on stage in front of such large crowds. I’m used to chatting to an audience but not a whole theatre’s worth. As I always say to people with dogs, ‘If you’re feeling a bit nervous do your best not to show it’ so that’s what I’ll be doing. And I’m really excited about getting out there. If you have a bit of fun and you go away having learned something about your dog then we’re on to a winner.”

In the first section of his The Dogfather Live on Stage 2022 show Hall will take the audience through his golden rules of dog training and how owners can best change their pet’s behaviour, with examples drawn from real life plus behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Then part two will be the audience-driven Q&A.

“So with the first half I know what I’ll be talking about because I’ve planned it, but I’ve no idea exactly how the second half will go because it will vary from venue to venue. It’ll be ‘Over to you’ and it will be really interesting. I also think people like the little bits of humour that are in the TV show. I’m not a stand-up comic but it doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh.”

