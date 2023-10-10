Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Bonfire Night, Diwali and Halloween on the horizon, Dogs Trust West Calder recommends owners prepare ahead of the firework season, as it can be a stressful time for our four-legged friends.

Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, completed by 369,389 dog owners covering 440,759 dogs in the UK, asked questions about a range of dog behaviours. The charity has issued advice to owners on how to take care of their canine friends during the next month, as 45 per cent of respondents noticed that their dog was not always calm when fireworks were going off.

By taking preventative steps, owners can reduce the likelihood of noise fears developing in their dogs. Dogs Trust West Calder urges owners to visit its website for full guidance on how to help dogs stay safe and settled during fireworks.

The Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey showed that nearly half of UK dogs are affected by fireworks.

Top tips

· Plan ahead – Be prepared for local firework displays to limit any surprises and to make arrangements so your dog isn’t left alone. Ask neighbours and use social media to find out about upcoming events or parties. Prepare their environment in advance, such as closing curtains, keeping lights and the TV on and creating a safe space for them to retreat to.

· Teach pups to be relaxed with noises – Sounds Scary is a firework soundtrack which can help your puppy deal with distressing noises. Sounds Scary is not only backed by years of clinical experience, but it is also scientifically proven to be safe, effective and easy to use in the lead up to autumn festivities.

· Adapt your routine – Avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine in the weeks leading up to events. For example, start walking them earlier in the day to allow them time to exercise and go to the toilet before dark.

· Recognise the individual needs of your dog - Dogs can react very differently to fireworks. Some appear relaxed and unbothered by the whizzes and bangs; others show signs of anxiety or fear. They may show subtle signs, such as panting or licking their lips, finding somewhere to hide or seeking attention from their human family. Or they may show more obvious signs, such as pacing, barking or even toileting in the house. Whilst these signs can be related to fear of noise, they can also indicate other underlying health problems so please contact your vet for advice if you are concerned.

· Ensure your dog has an established safe space – Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks, whether or not they have previously shown signs of worry. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘doggy den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out.

· Speak to your vet well ahead of fireworks events - They can help with advice and may also prescribe medication to help your dog cope. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event, but also stop their fear escalating after each event.

Advice

Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust said: “Nearly half of all owners who responded to our survey said their dogs’ wellbeing was affected by fireworks. With autumn festivities such as Diwali, Halloween, and Bonfire Night fast approaching, it’s best to plan well before firework events start, to ensure dogs cope as well as possible.

"Fear of fireworks is worryingly common in dogs of all ages, and can develop over time, even if your dog hasn’t responded before. Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan, ahead of time, to help your own dog cope.”

Susan Tonner, centre manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “Fireworks season can be distressing for our four-legged friends, so it is important that owners prepare early. As we move into autumn and winter, there are lots of loud celebrations which take place, including Diwali, Halloween, and Bonfire Night.

“Noise-related fear is very common in dogs of all ages and can have an impact on their wellbeing. By following our top tips and advice, owners can help their dogs cope during this noisy period.”