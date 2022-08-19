Domestic abuse charities call for Whitehill Welfare to release convicted domestic abuser from team

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convicted domestic abuser Paul Tansey, pictured playing for Penicuik Athletic before the club released him in May following his conviction for attacking his former partner.

Whitehill Welfare’s decision to allow Tansey to train with the club last month has been already been condemned by local politicians and the local community, with a petition calling for the Rosewell club to release the midfielder.

The 37-year-old was released from his contract at Penicuik Athletic in May after he pleaded guilty to attacking his partner, Celtic women’s footballer Lisa Robertson (30).

He headbutted Scotland international Ms Robertson during a 10-month long ordeal including turning up at her home in a jealous rage and smashing her door.

He was given a five year non-harassment order and 80 hours unpaid work.

With Tansey still at Whitehill despite the public outcry last month, Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “We stand with members of the community in Rosewell in calling for the removal of convicted domestic abuser Paul Tansey from the Whitehill Welfare FC team.

"That he was ever signed in the first place, following a conviction and being dropped from another team because of his actions, is a cruel move from the club who are clearly valuing the supposed talent of a footballer over the safety and wellbeing of survivors of domestic abuse in their community.

“We would ask the club to consider the message they are sending to anyone in Rosewell who is experiencing abuse, or who has experienced abuse.

"We are especially disappointed to see this move to hire Mr Tansey after similar outrage earlier this year when Raith Rovers FC signed David Goodwillie, despite a judge finding that he had raped a woman. On that occasion, the board and team saw sense after much campaigning from the local community and Rape Crisis Scotland.

"To see another man guilty of violence against women being offered a place on a Scottish football pitch, just months later, is disheartening and underlines the fact that as a society we are all too ready to excuse the horrific harm that domestic abusers cause.”

Julie Watson, chief executive of Women’s Aid East and Midlothian, said: “Women’s Aid East and Midlothian is the largest provider of domestic abuse support in Midlothian to women, children and young people who have been subjected to domestic abuse. We absolutely stand firm with the community in requesting robust action from Whitehill Welfare FC.

"The appointment of Paul Tansey is particularly disappointing as it followed the decision by another Midlothian club to take robust action. Football has a significant place in our local community and I’d welcome clubs taking firm action and a consistent zero tolerance stance.

"With a significant pool of talent to choose from, it should not be problematic to expect clubs to withhold the privilege of professional football from abusers of women. Football clubs need to consider the ways in which they make it clear that abuse of women is unacceptable.”

Whitehill Welfare declined the opportunity to comment when contacted about these latest comments regarding Paul Tansey.