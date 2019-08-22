Driver praised for stopping bus and walking blind woman to Haymarket station after passing her stop

A Lothian bus driver has been praised for stopping the bus and walking a blind woman back to Haymarket station after forgetting to tell her he had arrived at her stop.

A tweet posted early this morning by @katiereid48, a passenger on the number 25 bus, said: "Massive well done to the bus driver on the 25 this morning who when he realised he forgot to tell a blind lady that we were at Haymarket stopped the bus and walked her to the station.

"Kindness goes a long way and he really should be recognised."

Katie also tagged Lothian Buses in the tweet who have also praised the driver.

Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment and more details about the mystery driver.