Drivers urged to be award of deer

Drivers are being warned that this is the peak time of year for collisions with deer on Scotland's roads.

NatureScot’s spring road safety campaign, in collaboration with Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland, is now underway with warning messages being displayed on selected electronic variable message signs (VMS) until June 14.

Deer populations in Scotland have increased in number and spread in range over the past 50 years, particularly in urban and lowland areas.

Together with an increase in road traffic this has resulted in collisions between deer and vehicles becoming increasingly common, with almost 2,000 recorded incidents each year. It is thought many more go unreported.

May and June are the peak months for collisions as young roe deer disperse to look for their own territories, with dusk the period of highest risk.

Dominic Sargent, NatureScot Deer Policy Officer, said: “Tackling the issue of deer/vehicle collisions is an important part of our work in managing deer impacts across Scotland. Reducing the risk not only helps to safeguard the public but is also beneficial for deer welfare.

“We know from recent analysis of collisions on our trunk road network that many high-risk areas are around road junctions and major interchanges, predominantly in the central belt.